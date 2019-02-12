Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed Kareem Hunt two months after the star running back was released by Kansas City after a video showed him kicking a woman last year.

Hunt was placed on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list hours before the Chiefs released him, a move that drew public support after he was seen in a physical altercation with the woman during an argument in the lobby of a downtown hotel where he stayed.

Hunt was in his second season with Kansas City and was one of the team’s best players. He led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017.

The Browns are now giving the 23-year-old, who is from Cleveland, a chance to restart his career.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Reid has signed a three-year contract worth more than $22 million with the Carolina Panthers, a deal the safety believes is additional proof that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league last season.

Reid said Monday he believes he got “fair market value” after making just $1.69 million last season from the Panthers.

Reid still has a collusion case pending against NFL owners, alleging that he wasn’t signed last offseason as a direct result of his decision to kneel for the national anthem alongside former teammate Colin Kaepernick in protest of social and racial injustice.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Jemal Singleton from the Raiders on Monday to serve as their running backs coach, part of their latest moves to fill out Zac Taylor’s staff.

They also added Joey Boese as strength and conditioning coach, and hired high school coach Doug Rosfeld as director of coaching operations.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.

Carter is a seven-year veteran who played in 11 games for Atlanta last season. He was credited with 21 tackles (16 solo) and seven special teams tackles.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told Louisiana’s governor there was an error in the officiating that helped the Los Angeles Rams go to the Super Bowl instead of the New Orleans Saints, but there’s nothing he can do about it.

Goodell wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards saying a penalty should have been called. But reiterating earlier comments, Goodell said he’s not authorized to overturn game results because of an officiating error, and clubs haven’t supported replays to review penalty calls or non-calls.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.

Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June’s baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year’s NFL draft, which starts April; 25.

Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have filed criminal charges against Nebraska running back Maurice Washington, who is suspected of possessing a video of his underage high school girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people and sending it to the girl less than a year ago.

Clarissa Hamilton, supervisor of the sexual assault unit in the Santa Clara County Attorney’s Office in San Jose, California, said Washington faces two charges: a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.

Hamilton said Washington was not involved in the 2016 assault.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) — Jeremy Lin is on the move again, with the veteran guard getting waived by the Atlanta Hawks and intending to sign later this week playoff-contending Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks waived Lin on Monday and Jim Tanner, one of his agents, confirmed Lin’s plan to join Toronto, which was first reported by ESPN.

Lin and the Hawks worked out a buyout agreement.

WNBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have re-signed guard-forward Alana Beard, the reigning WNBA defensive player of the year.

The 13-year veteran has career averages of 11.6 points and 1.7 steals. She joined the Sparks in 2012 and was a starter on the club’s 2016 WNBA championship team.

Beard is a four-time All-Star and has been named to the league’s All-Defensive Team nine times.

BASEBALL

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Zach Duke has signed a $2 million, one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, who wanted a left-hander for the bullpen.

Duke agreed to the deal last week. It was completed Monday after he passed a physical.

Duke turns 36 in April. He pitched in 14 games for the Reds in 2013. Last season, he went 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 72 games with Minnesota and Seattle. Duke also has played for the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Brewers, White Sox and Cardinals.

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Brach and the Chicago Cubs have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the reliever $3 million and could be worth $8 million over two seasons.

The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season. He posted a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances following a trade to the Braves.

NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have traded forward Nate Thompson and a fifth-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round pick.

Each pick is in the 2019 draft. The teams announced the trade Monday before the Kings faced the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Thompson has four goals and two assists in 53 games for Los Angeles this season. He has won 53.3 percent of his faceoffs and ranks 34th in the NHL. The 34-year-old is a pending free agent who carries a $1.65 million salary-cap hit for the rest of the season.

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. The average annual value is $1 million.

Delia was promoted from the minors when Corey Crawford was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 17 with a concussion. The 24-year-old Delia is 6-2-3 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 12 appearances this season with Chicago.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia starters Esa Ahmad and Wes Harris have been dismissed from the team for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies.

The Mountaineers announced the dismissals Monday night without elaboration.

Ahmad was the team’s third-leading scorer this season at 12 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.8. Harris averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Ahmad is a senior and four-year starter. Harris is a junior in his second year as a starter.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — A post-mortem found Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala died from injuries to his head and torso when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

The evidence was heard at a coroner’s hearing in the English city of Dorset on Monday, three weeks to the day since the crash.

The single-engine aircraft was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff where Sala was due to start a new career playing for the Welsh capital’s Premier League club.

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka surprisingly split from coach Sascha Bajin, a little more than two weeks after she won the Australian Open for a second consecutive Grand Slam title and moved to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

“Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha,” Osaka posted on Twitter on Monday. “I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future.”

Osaka’s agent confirmed to The Associated Press that Osaka would no longer be working with Bajin, the 2018 WTA Coach of the Year, but said there would be no further comment.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has signed hockey coach Jerry York to a contract extension.

The school said Monday that the five-time NCAA champion received a multiyear deal. It did not elaborate.

York is college hockey’s winningest coach with 1,063 career victories heading into Monday night’s Beanpot championship game against Northeastern. It is his 25th season in Chestnut Hill. He has won four NCAA titles at his alma mater and also led Bowling Green to the 1984 championship.

OBITUARY

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Former NFL referee Red Cashion, known for his vociferous calls of “FIRST DOWN,” has died. He was 87.

Cashion died Sunday, according to Calloway-Jones Life & Legacy funeral home.

Cashion retired from the NFL in 1997 after officiating for 25 years, 21 one of them as a referee. He worked two Super Bowls.

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Maximilian Reinelt, an Olympic gold medalist rower from Germany who was a long-time member of the country’s successful men’s eights crew, has died. He was 30.

Police in the Swiss canton (state) of Graubuenden said Reinelt collapsed while cross-country skiing in St. Moritz over the weekend. The cause of death was not announced.

Reinelt won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and silver four years later in Rio de Janeiro.