Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins hired New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as their head coach, hours after his team won the Super Bowl.

Flores helped the Patriots shut down the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams with a 13-3 victory in the title game.

Flores was the first person the Dolphins interviewed after they fired coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. They decided on Jan. 11 to offer the job to Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller but had to wait until New England’s season ended to complete an agreement.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have hired Zac Taylor as their coach, heading in different direction after failing to get a playoff win during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.

They targeted the Rams quarterbacks coach as Lewis’ replacement, but weren’t able to close a deal until LA’s season ended with a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

After three straight losing seasons and 28 years without a playoff victory, Cincinnati has decided to join the wave — turning to a young, offensive-minded coach.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams was seen by 100.7 million viewers, the smallest Super Bowl audience in a decade.

The Nielsen company said viewership dropped 3 percent from last year’s 103.4 million. The Patriots’ 13-3 win was a defensive struggle, and a struggle for many casual fans to watch.

The Super Bowl is traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the U.S., and its audience hasn’t dipped below 100 million since 2009. The TV audience has been dwindling since its 2015 peak of 114.4 million.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran linebacker Connor Barwin.

Barwin signed to a two-year contract with the Giants in July. The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games, making three starts. The team had hoped he would help their pass rush, but he finished with one sack and 12 tackles.

NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have traded Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In exchange, Cleveland received guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and a second-round pick in 2021 and 2023. The teams agreed to the deal Sunday and completed a conference call with the NBA on Monday.

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh, who had arguably the biggest rebound and assist in Miami Heat history, will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise on March 26.

The Heat made the announcement Monday.

Bosh played parts of six seasons in Miami, before his career was cut short by recurring issues with blood clots. He last played for the Heat in 2016.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Valerie Still are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The trio of former college stars headline a seven-person class that was announced Monday night. Joining them are longtime women’s basketball contributors Beth Bass (CEO of the women’s basketball coaches association), Nora Lynn Finch (inaugural chair of the NCAA selection committee) and Joan Cronan (former Tennessee athletic director).

Carolyn Bush Roddy, who starred for Wayland Baptist, rounds out the class that will be enshrined in June.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Chris Devenski and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1,525,000.

The deal contains a $2,625,000 team option for 2020, and the option price could escalate based on games in 2019: $2,725,000 for 50, $2,825,000 for 60 and $2,925,000 for 68.

The agreement is at the midpoint of the $1.4 million the 28-year-old right-hander asked for and the $1.65 million he had been offered.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to reconstruct their bullpen, the Cleveland Indians acquired right-hander Nick Wittgren from the Miami Marlins.

The three-time defending AL Central champions sent right-hander Jordan Milbrath to the Marlins for Wittgren, who made 32 appearances for Miami last season. The 27-year-old posted a 2.94 ERA and also pitched for Triple-A New Orleans.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson plans to retire after the annual induction ceremony in July.

The Hall made the announcement Monday. The 54-year-old Idelson succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008. Idelson joined the staff in 1994 as director of public relations and promotions and was promoted to vice president of communications and education.

WINTER SPORTS

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia’s Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women’s parallel giant slalom at the world championships.

Joerg took the victory Monday with Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka missing from the competition. The Czech Republic skier/snowboarder decided to compete in the world Alpine championships this week in Are, Sweden. At the Pyeongchang Games last February, Ledecka followed her super-G win in ski racing by taking gold in the parallel GS in snowboarding.

Dmitry Loginov of Russia won the men’s race at worlds over Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak.

SAILING

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In an interesting crossover, Taylor Canfield of the America’s Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA has joined the U.S. team in the fledgling SailGP league just two weeks before the inaugural regatta in Sydney, Australia.

The U.S. SailGP team announced the addition of Canfield as flight controller-tactician a day after launching its 50-foot foiling catamaran on Sydney Harbor.

The opening regatta in the six-country league is Feb. 15-16.

OBITUARY

HELSINKI (AP) — Matti Nykanen, the four-time Olympic ski jumping champion whose personal life was affected by alcohol problems, has died. He was 55.

Nykanen, who also won seven World Championship gold medals, died Sunday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Nykanen became an icon of sport in Finland. He was 18 when he won his first competition in the storied Four Hills tournament.