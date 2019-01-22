Monday Sports in Brief

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Klay Thompson tied an NBA record by making his first 10 attempts from 3-point range, scoring 44 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 130-111 on Monday night to match a season high with their eighth consecutive victory.

Thompson finished 10 of 11 from beyond the arc as the two-time defending champions won their seventh straight road game. The star guard had 23 points in the third quarter, connecting on seven 3s as the Warriors stretched their lead to 36 points. He finally missed from deep late in the period.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Carmelo Anthony is going to Chicago, albeit only on paper.

Where he’s going next remains unclear.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are trading Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Bulls, in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday.

Anthony will not wind up playing for the Bulls, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the league office approves the deal. The league office was closed Monday to commemorate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The trade ends a short-lived saga for Anthony, who averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets. He has not played since Nov. 8, and will either be traded by the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waived by the Bulls.

— By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for “aggressively pursuing” DeAndre Bembry of the Atlanta Hawks and failing to promptly leave the court following his ejection.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Monday.

It stems from an incident that took place Saturday night in Atlanta after Smart received his second technical foul and was ejected in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 113-105 victory.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after three of the top five teams lost last week.

The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray’s unsuccessful stretch with the Yankees ended when New York traded the pitcher to Cincinnati after the 29-year-old right-hander agreed to a contract with the Reds that added $30.5 million from 2020-22.

New York received infield prospect Shed Long and a high pick in this year’s amateur draft, then flipped Long to Seattle for 21-year-old outfielder Josh Stowers. The Yankees sent the Reds left-hander Reiver Sanmartin in the moves Monday.

NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.

Monachino worked for new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis and with him on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore. He was a senior defensive analyst for Missouri last season and was hired as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel has stayed inside the Tennessee Titans‘ organization for his new offensive coordinator, promoting tight ends assistant Arthur Smith to the job vacated when Matt LaFleur left for the Green Bay Packers‘ head coaching job.

Vrabel announced the promotion Monday, saying he’s excited for both Smith and the Titans to promote a “deserving coach.”

NHL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.

General manager Don Waddell said Monday that the deal begins next season, runs through the 2023-24 season and has an average annual value of $5.4 million.

The 24-year-old native of Finland is second on the team with 28 assists, 38 points and 12 points on the power play. He also has 10 goals with five coming with the man advantage.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has named Maryland’s Andy Buh its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Coach Chris Ash announced the hiring Monday. Buh, who spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Maryland, replaces Jay Niemann. Niemann had been the Scarlet Knights‘ defensive coordinator since Ash took over the program three years ago.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers have hired longtime play-caller Kalen DeBoer as their associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday. DeBoer replaces Mike DeBord, who retired in late December.

DeBoer spent the last two seasons as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan from 2014-2016.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Li Na already was the first tennis player born in Asia to win a Grand Slam singles title. Now she will be the first enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Li was joined by Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the hall’s Class of 2019, which was announced Monday at the Australian Open.

All three won a pair of major titles — one at Melbourne Park and the other at Roland Garros.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) — American investors are taking over Spanish second-division club Reus, keeping it from being dissolved and dropped from the league.

The club says real estate investment bankers Russell Platt and Clifton Onolfo have purchased 99.7 percent of Reus’ shares.

Financial details were not immediately released, but local media say the club’s debt has reached 5 million euros ($5.7 million).

DERBY, England (AP) — Ashley Cole is back in English football after reuniting with former England and Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard at Derby.

The 38-year-old Cole will be playing under Lampard, who is in his first season as a manager trying to get Derby promoted to the Premier League.

Cole, who played 107 times for England and also for Arsenal, was a free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Derby is sixth in the second-tier League Championship.

SPORTS BETTING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A sportsbook in New Jersey is offering betting credits for customers who bet on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during its loss Sunday in the NFC championship game.

PointsBet initially said Monday it “will refund all wagers” on the spread and money-line bets on the Saints, who lost the game after officials failed to call a penalty on a Los Angeles Rams defender who leveled a New Orleans receiver long before the ball arrived.

But later in the afternoon, PointsBet said those “refunds” would come in the form of bonus bets, not cash payouts.

BOXING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for boxer Manny Pacquiao says the famed fighter’s Los Angeles home was robbed at about the time he was in the ring with rival Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Mike Quinn confirmed the burglary to NBC News.

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Tony Im said a burglary occurred around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said suspects ransacked the location and took property, and that nobody was home at the time.