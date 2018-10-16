Monday’s Sports in Brief

PAUL ALLEN

SEATTLE (AP) — Paul G. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates before becoming a billionaire philanthropist who invested in conservation, space travel, arts and culture and professional sports, died Monday. He was 65.

He died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his company Vulcan Inc. announced.

No one had more influence on professional sports in the Pacific Northwest than Allen. He was the owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and partial owner of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

He was a revered figure in Seattle for his entrepreneurship, philanthropy and for keeping the Seahawks from moving to Southern California in the mid-1990s. In Oregon, he was the billionaire who bought the Trail Blazers at age 35 and grew them into a small-market powerhouse with a pair of NBA Finals appearances while keeping them rooted in Portland.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will be back with his teammates for Game 3 of the AL Championship Series after an overnight stay in a hospital because of a stomach illness.

Boston said it planned to wait until he rejoins the team in Houston on Tuesday before deciding when the lanky lefty will get back on the mound.

Sale was released Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had gone because of a stomach illness after he pitched in the series opener at Fenway Park. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation and did not travel with the team to Houston.

The 29-year-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 home loss to the Astros on Saturday night. The left-hander allowed two runs, four walks and hit a batter in four innings.

Cora said Sale started feeling ill and was throwing up right after the game. Sale went to a hospital early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Brian Snitker, who guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2013.

The deal includes a club option for 2021.

Snitker was appointed interim managed in May 2016 after the firing of Freddie Gonzalez. He will be heading into his third full season as the club’s manager and 43rd as a member of the organization.

After a third straight 90-loss season in 2017, the Braves improved to 90-72 this year and won the NL East with some of baseball’s best young talent, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

A day after the season ended, Snitker said he felt good about the team’s future and looked forward to returning as manager. He turns 63 on Wednesday.

SOCCER

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — With the Women’s World Cup less than eight months away, U.S. national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe is dismayed by what she sees as ongoing issues of inequality in soccer.

From uncertainty about the use of video review and the amount of prize money, to scheduling other tournament finals on the same day as the championship game, equity issues are getting more attention as the World Cup looms.

From Rapinoe’s standpoint, that’s symptomatic of the short shrift paid to the women’s game by FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

“And that’s not to say they (FIFA) don’t do anything. They obviously do things for the women’s game. But in the way that they truly care about the men’s game, they don’t truly care about the women’s game,” she said.

The United States qualified for the World Cup on Sunday night with a victory over Jamaica in the semifinals of the CONCACAF women’s championship tournament. The top three finishers earn spots in the World Cup, so the U.S. and Canada secured berths with semifinal victories. The two teams will play each other in the championship match Wednesday night.

Rapinoe has always been one of the most vocal players on the team. She was among a chorus of voices that criticized FIFA in the run-up to the 2015 World Cup in Canada because the tournament was played on artificial turf, which was considered a slight to the women.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

SINGAPORE (AP) — Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed with One Championship, the growing Asia-based mixed martial arts promotion.

One Championship announced its highest-profile free agent signing to date Monday night.

The 34-year-old Alvarez (29-6) is a respected veteran who has held the 155-pound title in the UFC and in Bellator.

Alvarez won the UFC belt in July 2016 by stopping Rafael Dos Anjos, and he lost it four months later in a high-profile bout with Conor McGregor.

Signing Alvarez to a multi-fight contract is a coup for One Championship, which has expanded across Asia recently with large infusions of capital. The promotion has signed North American fighters infrequently, but CEO Chatri Sityodtong has expressed interest in competing for bigger-name free agents.

Alvarez’s contract with the UFC expired in July.