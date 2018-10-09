Monday’s Sports in Brief

FOOTBALL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing — and he did it in style.

The 39-year-old Brees eclipsed Peyton Manning’s previous record of 71,940 yards with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre’Quan Smith during Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins.

After the record-breaking completion, officials stopped the game and the game ball was handed over to Pro Football Hall of Fame officials on the sideline while the Superdome crowd offered a standing ovation. Brees removed his helmet and hugged his wife, Brittany, and four children on the sideline.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops on Monday after the Sooners struggled to stop Texas during their first loss of the season.

Ruffin McNeill, the assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach, will be the defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

The No. 11 Sooners (5-1) lost 48-45 on Saturday, allowing 501 yards to the Longhorns in Dallas.

Stoops is the brother of former Sooners coach Bob Stoops. He had been defensive coordinator since 2012, when his brother hired him. It was Mike Stoops’ second stint working as an assistant for Bob. Before serving as Arizona’s head coach from 2004-11, Mike was co-defensive coordinator for Oklahoma and his brother from 1999-2003.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California defensive back Kevin Ellison, who was a captain for the Trojans before a brief NFL career, has died, He was 31.

USC’s athletic department confirmed Ellison’s death with a Twitter post on Saturday. The Los Angeles Times reported records from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office showed Ellison died on a freeway, though no cause of death was given and an exam was still pending. Ellison’s brother, Chris Ellison, told the Times his brother had mental issues and was walking along I-5 at the time of his death.

Kevin Ellison played for USC from 2005-08. He was an all-Pac-12 safety and played on teams that won three Rose Bowl games.

Ellison was drafted by San Diego in the sixth round in 2009 and played nine NFL games.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, David Freese came through again in the postseason and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the NL Championship Series for the third year in a row, eliminating the Atlanta Braves with a 6-2 victory on Monday.

The Dodgers won the best-of-five Division Series 3-1 and will face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming off a tense victory in Game 3, the Baby Braves grabbed the lead on pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki’s two-run single in the fourth.

Freese, the 2011 World Series MVP with St. Louis, countered with pinch-hit single of his own in the sixth off Jonny Venters (0-1), driving home Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig for a 3-2 lead.

Machado finished off Atlanta in the seventh, launching a 1-2 pitch from rookie Chad Sobotka over the Dodgers’ bullpen — his team’s eighth homer of the series. The slugging shortstop, acquired from Baltimore in July, also had a run-scoring double in the first.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Houston Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the second straight year, completing a division-round sweep of Cleveland on Monday with an 11-3 win in Game 3 helped by two key throwing errors from Indians reliever Trevor Bauer.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double off Bauer on a shoulder-high pitch as the Astros scored three runs in the seventh inning and closed a series that figured to be much more competitive.

George Springer homered twice, Carlos Correa hit three-run homer and Houston’s bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the defending champion Astros moved closer to reaching their second straight World Series.

The Astros next play Boston or the New York Yankees.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano will not face criminal charges in the Dominican Republic as a result of his involvement in a traffic incident that injured a police officer, authorities said Monday.

Police said in a statement that the third baseman was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. They said officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux was working outside the club Riversay when he was hit. Authorities said Sano was not carrying any identification and that his car was not registered.

Police spokesman Frank Duran told The Associated Press that Gillandeux said that “it was an involuntary accident, not intentional,” and he would not press charges.

Duran said that Sano would need to appear in traffic court, which would impose a fine and indemnity for the officer.

BASKETBALL

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns fired general manager Ryan McDonough on Monday, nine days before their season begins.

James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will share the GM duties on an interim basis for the Suns. Jones is the team’s vice president of basketball operations and Bukstein was assistant GM under McDonough, who had been in Phoenix since 2013 and was under contract through 2020.

Suns owner Robert Sarver said in a statement announcing the firing that he made the decision “after much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations.”

The Suns hired McDonough after three seasons as assistant general manager of the Boston Celtics. He is the son of the late Boston Globe columnist Will McDonough. His brother Sean is a sports broadcaster and brother Terry is vice president/player personnel of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

SOCCER

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Argentina midfielder and Chivas Guadalajara coach Matias Almeyda has been hired as coach of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Quakes made the announcement Monday and said interim coach Steve Ralston would stay in the job for the final two matches of the season. Almeyda will make his debut next season.

Last month, San Jose fired first-year coach Mikael Stahre with six matches remaining and the team sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 2-9-3, also dismissing assistant coach Alex de Crook.

PARIS (AP) — Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe are in the running to break Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10-year dominance of the Ballon d’Or.

The World Cup finalist and champion, respectively, are nominees for this year’s award, alongside Brazilian forward Marta. For the first time, France Football magazine is awarding the individual trophy to a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris.

The last player to win the trophy before Ronaldo and Messi took over was Kaka in 2007. This year, Ronaldo and Messi have not been as dominant, leaving the door open for a new winner.

Marta features among the 15 women’s nominees unveiled on Monday along with Lyon players Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany.

Mbappe won the World Cup for France in Russia, where he became the first teenager to score in a final since Pele in 1958. France beat Modric’s Croatia 4-2 in the final, and the latter was voted player of the tournament.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Lakerball, a 33-1 longshot partly owned by Janie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, won the $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes by a head at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Lakerball ran a mile on turf in 1:35.23 on Monday and paid $69.60, $27 and $5 as the longest shot in a field of six 2-year-old fillies. She is trained by Doug O’Neill.

The victory provided sire Lakerville with his first stakes winner from his first crop of foals to race.

Buss of Purple Rein Racing co-owns Lakerball and serves as director of charitable services for the Lakers. She is the sister of team president Jeanie Buss.

The victory, worth $60,000, increased Lakerball’s career earnings to $84,480, with two wins in four starts.