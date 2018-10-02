Monday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Walker Buehler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy launched two-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in a tiebreaker to earn their record sixth consecutive NL West title.

The defending NL champion Dodgers became the first major league team to win six straight division crowns since the Yankees captured nine AL East titles in a row from 1998-2006.

Los Angeles now hosts Atlanta in the best-of-five NL Division Series beginning Thursday.

Denied their first division title in franchise history, the Rockies head to Wrigley Field to play the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card game on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich collected three more hits and the Milwaukee Brewers took their first NL Central title since 2011 by downing the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a tiebreaker game.

Milwaukee won its eighth in a row and earned home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The Brewers will host the wild card winner starting Thursday in the best-of-five Division Series.

Chicago stays at Wrigley Field for Tuesday night’s wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies, who dropped a 5-2 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tiebreaker to determine the NL West champs.

SOCCER

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.

The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case; Las Vegas police confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009 brought by the woman named in the lawsuit. The AP does not identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”

In a smiling Instagram video posted hours after the suit was filed, Ronaldo appears to deny the allegations.

ROME (AP) — Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi escaped a ban on Monday despite failing a doping test.

The American-born Rossi tested positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old Rossi was given only a reprimand following Monday’s hearing.

The test was in May after Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

“Today a nightmare of four months is over,” Rossi wrote on Twitter. “Now I just want to think about football and keep doing what I love more than anything else.”

NFL

SEATTLE (AP) — Billionaire Seattle Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned.

Allen said on Twitter Monday that he recently learned of the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and plans to fight it aggressively.

He says there have been advances in medicine since he overcame the disease nearly a decade ago and that he and his doctors are optimistic that he will see good results from the latest therapies.

The 65-year-old says he will continue to stay involved with his Vulcan real estate company, the Allen Institutes, the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers and has confidence in leadership teams to manage operations while he undergoes treatment.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The bye week is coming at a good time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who not only are trying to get acclimated to having Jameis Winston back in the lineup, but need to find a way to fix a leaky defense.

Coach Dirk Koetter made it official Monday, confirming Winston will start the team’s next game — at Atlanta — on Oct. 14.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft missed the first three games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first player in league history to throw for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games while leading the Bucs to a 2-2 start in Winston’s absence.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings “I Touch Myself” in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month.

With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her “comfort zone.” But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives.

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.

Williams said Amphlett “gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.”

NBA

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving offered a simple “I’m sorry” message to science teachers Monday.

Irving made clear that he regrets publicly saying that the Earth is flat.

Speaking Monday at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston, the flat-Earth topic that Irving inserted himself into last year was discussed — and the All-Star guard said he didn’t realize the effect that his claim would have once it went public.

“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said, as the room attending his session laughed. “I apologize. I apologize.”

Irving said he’s since learned certain thoughts are best kept in “intimate conversations.”

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Scott Wilson will miss eight to 10 weeks after having surgery for a broken ankle.

The Sabres provided the update Monday, a day after Wilson was hurt in practice. Wilson played a dependable checking-line role and had six goals and 14 points in 49 games after the Sabres acquired him in a trade with Detroit in December.

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have named defenseman Shea Weber the 30th captain in franchise history.

The 33-year-old Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before he was traded to Montreal for P.K. Subban. Weber replaces Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last month.

A six-time All-Star, Weber is the 25th Canadian to captain Montreal and the first since Vincent Damphousse from 1996 to 1999. He isn’t expected back in the lineup until at least December as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Scott Hartnell has announced his retirement after playing 17 NHL seasons.

Hartnell posted news of his retirement to Twitter on Monday, just a few days before the regular season. The 36-year-old Hartnell was unsigned after spending last season in Nashville.

Known for his feisty attitude and the hashtag #HartnellDown that made light of how many times he fell to the ice, Hartnell put up 327 goals and 380 assists for 707 points in 1,249 regular-season games with the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Blues have acquired defenseman Jakub Jerabek from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick.

The pick becomes a fifth-rounder in 2020 if Jerabek appears in 50 or more regular-season games for St. Louis this season. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the trade Monday on the eve of the deadline for NHL teams to set their opening night rosters.

The 27-year-old Jerabek won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals last season after playing in 11 regular-season and two playoff games for Washington. He was not expected to make the Oilers’ roster.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A state police helicopter responding to unruly tailgaters before Penn State’s game with Ohio State on Saturday blew over tents and kicked up debris, with stunned reactions by onlookers recorded on social media.

State police said Monday that a trooper suffered a broken wrist while trying to arrest a man who had allegedly struck a state police horse, part of a horse-mounted team summoned when the party with hundreds of revelers got out of hand.

Agency spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said troopers on the ground were pulled back “in an effort to de-escalate the situation,” after which the helicopter arrived and flew low over the crowd.

MISCELLANEOUS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jemele Hill is joining the staff of The Atlantic weeks after the outspoken personality left ESPN after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill posted on her Twitter feed a message from the publication’s editor-in-chief. Jeffrey Goldberg wrote Hill will be a staff writer “covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender and culture.”

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a tweet that referenced President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”