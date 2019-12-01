Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys another big win in World Cup slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s winning margins just get bigger and bigger in World Cup slaloms.

One weekend after finishing 1.78 seconds ahead of her opponents in Finland, Shiffrin was a massive 2.29 clear of her biggest rival, Petra Vlhova, in the United States on Sunday.

Shiffrin’s success for a fourth straight year at Killington was the 62nd World Cup win of her career — tied for second on the all-time women’s list.

The 24-year-old American drew level with Annemarie Moser-Proell, the Austrian downhill great of the 1970s, and now trails only Lindsey Vonn’s 82 wins.

Shiffrin took a 1.13-second first-run lead over Vlhova and more than doubled it second time down a windswept Super Star course.

Anna Swenn Larsson was third, trailing 2.73 behind Shiffrin. No other skier was within three seconds of Shiffrin.