Memphis hires Florida’s Laird Veatch as athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has hired Laird Veatch to fill its athletic director vacancy.

Veatch has spent the last two years as Florida’s executive associate athletics director for internal affairs. He is replacing Tom Bowen, who stepped down in May after holding the position for seven years. Allie Prescott had been Memphis’ interim athletic director since Bowen’s departure.

Veatch arrived at Florida in July 2017 and served as the sports administrator for football as well as the primary liaison with Gator Boosters, which handles fundraising for Florida athletics. He also led administrative oversight of capital improvement projects, event operations, facilities and strength and conditioning.

He worked at Kansas State from 2010-17 in a variety of roles including deputy athletics director and interim director of athletics. He played football at Kansas State from 1990-94 and was a team captain.

Veatch’s background includes stops at Texas (1995-97), Missouri (1997-2002), Iowa State (2002-03) and Learfield Sports (2003-10).