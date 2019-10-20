Marquez wins MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan

MOTEGI, Japan (AP) — Marc Marquez of Spain held off an early challenge from second place finisher Fabio Quartararo to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday.

Marquez started from pole and briefly gave up the lead to Yamaha rider Quartararo on the opening lap at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

The Honda rider, who clinched his eighth MotoGP world title in Thailand on Oct. 6, quickly regained the lead on the opening lap and held on for the remaining 23 to finish with a time of 42 minutes, 41.492 seconds, less than a second ahead of Quartararo. Andrea Dovizioso was third, 1.325 seconds back of Marquez on a Ducati.

With the win, his 10th of the season, Marquez also secured the manufacturers’ title for Honda.

Andrea Iannone on an Aprilia and Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi both crashed out of Sunday’s race but were not seriously injured.