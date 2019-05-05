Márquez wins Spanish GP, takes points lead

JEREZ, Spain (AP) — Titleholder Marc Márquez won the Spanish MotoGP for a second straight year and took over the championship lead on Sunday.

Márquez claimed his 46th career MotoGP victory and his second of the season after steering his Honda to the front from a fourth-place start on the grid.

Alex Rins finished second, followed by Maverick Vinales in third, to complete the all-Spanish podium at their home race.

Five-time champion Márquez leads Rins by one point in the standings. Andrea Dovizioso is three points behind Márquez after finishing the race fourth.

“I really wanted to win like this,” Márquez said about his victory, which came after he crashed out in Austin three weeks ago.

“It is important that my rivals see that I made a mistake in the previous race but that I arrived here with the same (racing) method and I am just as focused.”

Fabio Quartararo, who became the youngest pole sitter in MotoGP history at age 20 years, 14 days on Saturday, was unable to finish the race due to mechanical trouble.

Points leader Lorenzo Baldassarri won a Moto2 race that was reduced to 15 laps after a crash that involved several riders and left Remy Gardner with a concussion.

Niccolo Antonelli won in Moto3, ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki and Celestino Vietti. Aron Canet leads Antonelli by one point at the top of the standings.