Lorenzo takes San Marino pole in record lap, Marquez crashes

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Jorge Lorenzo broke his own track record to take pole position in the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday.

Lorenzo, a Spanish rider with Ducati, clocked 1 minute, 31.629 seconds around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for a 0.287-second advantage over Jack Miller, the Australian who was a surprising second.

Maverick Vinales rounded out the front row while MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez crashed with just minutes left in Q2.

Home favorite Valentino Rossi, who is a distant second in the standings behind Marquez, placed a disappointing seventh.