Lindsey Vonn memoir ‘Rise: My Story’ coming next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, the retired alpine skiing champion, is ready to look back.

Vonn’s memoir, “Rise: My Story,” will come next year, Dey Street Books announced Monday. Vonn will describe her “epic journey” from childhood in Minnesota to international fame; her achievements, including 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals; and the injuries ranging from fractures near her left knee joint to a broken arm, that made her decide to quit. In a statement issued through Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, the 34-year-old Vonn said she was “digging deep” into her life and her determination to keep going “up and down the mountains.”

Vonn retired in February after the world championships in Are, Sweden. She won a bronze medal in her final race, the downhill competition.