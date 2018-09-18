Latest: Iowa State golf team withdraws after teammate dies

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a champion golfer from Spain whose body was found on a golf course in central Iowa (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Iowa State football players will wear a decal on their helmets to honor slain school golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena during Saturday’s game against Akron.

The Spanish golfer was found dead Monday morning in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Des Moines. Investigators say she was attacked earlier in the day while playing a round alone.

Barquin was Iowa State’s 2018 female athlete of the year. A homeless man has been charged in her death .

Football coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday had been a tough day for the community. He called Barquin’s death a “cowardly act of violence.” He says the helmet decal will feature Barquin’s initials and is the least the team can do to honor her.

Quarterback Zeb Noland says the death has hit the university’s athletes hard, and that he feels terrible. He says he wishes there was “more we could do to try pull the pain away from the people who truly, truly feel it.”

__

11:45 a.m.

A homeless man charged in Iowa with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain has a history of violence and drug use dating to his teenage years.

Court records show that since 2014, 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with abusing a former girlfriend, using a baseball bat to smash a vehicle window and burglarizing a gas station.

He’s now charged with first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena. He was ordered jailed Tuesday on a $5 million, cash-only bond.

In one case, Richards allegedly threatened to shoot clerks at a convenience store after they caught him shoplifting. In another, Richards admitted he stole a man’s pickup truck while high on drugs. In a third, the Iowa State Patrol seized a long knife from him during a traffic stop.

The records also show Richards left prison earlier this year, once lived in a halfway house in Ames, and was arrested in June after being found passed out near a liquor store.