Hirscher leads GS after 1st run, closes in on season title

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — World champion Henrik Kristoffersen won the third-to-last World Cup giant slalom of the season Sunday but failed to prevent Marcel Hirscher from locking up the season-long title in the discipline.

Hirscher led Kristoffersen by 0.22 seconds after the opening run but he posted only the 12th-fastest time in the final run as Kristoffersen edged him by 0.04 seconds. The French pair of Thomas Fanara and Alexis Pinturault finished third and fourth, respectively.

It was Kristoffersen’s 17th career World Cup win but his first since triumphing in a slalom in Kitzbuehel 13 months ago.

The Norwegian won a World Cup GS once before, in 2015, and also beat Hirscher to capture the world title in Are, Sweden, last week.

The result means Hirscher extended his lead over Kristoffersen in the GS standings to an insurmountable 218 points with two races remaining.

Hirscher has now won the GS title in five consecutive seasons and six times total.

It’s the Austrian’s 19th career crystal globe for winning a World Cup season title, matching the men’s record of Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Only Lindsey Vonn, who has 20, won more globes before retiring two weeks ago.

Hirscher is expected to earn his 20th title in the upcoming weeks as a strong favorite to wrap up his eighth consecutive overall championship.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports