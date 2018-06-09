Kenyan star Mary Keitany wins New York Mini 10K

NEW YORK (AP) Kenyan star Mary Keitany won the New York Mini 10K in Central Park on Saturday. Her time of 30 minutes, 59 seconds was the fifth fastest in the event’s 47-year history.

Keitany, a three-time New York City Marathon champion, was followed by two Americans – Aliphine Tuliamuk in 32:08 and Molly Huddle in 32:25. Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was 14th in 35:12, with Boston runner-up Sarah Sellers 17th in 35:29.

Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. won the event’s first professional wheelchair division title. The organizers, New York Road Runners, say the time of 22:48 is believed to be a world best.