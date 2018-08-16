Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett charged with evading doping test

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, last year’s world bronze medalist in the 800 meters, has been charged with evading a doping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes doping cases for the IAAF, says Bett is accused of “refusing or failing to submit to sample collection,” without giving further details.

The charge carries a ban of up to four years.

The AIU hasn’t said when the alleged offense occurred. Bett’s world championship medal can only be stripped in the event he is found guilty of an offense which occurred before the event.

Bett’s world bronze is the 20-year-old runner’s only major medal at senior level in an individual event.

IAAF records list Bett as setting only the 84th-fastest time this year in the 800.