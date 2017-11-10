Japan sets speedskate world record in women’s team pursuit

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) The Japanese women’s team set a world record in the team pursuit in the first speedskating World Cup of the season on Friday, edging the eight-year-old mark of Canada.

Nana and Miho Takagi and Ayano Sato pulled out a big last lap to clock 2 minutes, 55.77 seconds, and improve the 2009 mark of Canada by .02 seconds.

The Japanese also beat the Dutch world and Olympic champions.

Article continues below ...

The Dutch were also out of luck in the men’s team pursuit where they finished only 10th, way behind the overwhelming South Koreans.