Ivies deny grad eligibility for spring-sport athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ivy League has decided not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility as graduates, despite the NCAA granting that option earlier this week.

The move, which was announced Thursday, was consistent for the Ivy League with its policies. The conference hasn’t allowed athletes to participate in any sports as graduates.

“After a number of discussions surrounding the current circumstances, the Ivy League has decided the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates,” the league said in a statement.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost because of the new coronavirus, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. Spring-sport athletes include baseball, softball and lacrosse players.

As of Thursday, before the announcement from the conference, nearly 70 Ivy League senior spring-sports athletes had entered the NCAA transfer portal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the players haven’t publicly announced their moves.

If the Ivy League athletes transfer, they will count against the scholarship limit for their new schools. The Division I Council said senior spring athletes who were in their last year of eligibility could stay at their schools and wouldn’t count against the scholarship limits for their sports. If they transferred, they wouldn’t get that exemption.

An Ivy League athlete could potentially withdraw from school now and then return next year. If they did that, they would have to be readmitted by the school and receive a waiver from the Ivy League allowing them to participate.