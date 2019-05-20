Iowa places volleyball coach on 30-day paid leave

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has placed volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on paid administrative leave for 30 days for what it says was an unspecified violation of NCAA rules.

The Hawkeyes said Monday they notified the NCAA and an investigation is ongoing.

Iowa went 15-16 under Shymansky in 2018, his fifth season in charge of the Hawkeyes. The team won 18 games in 2017, its most since 1994.

Athletic director Gary Barta is to discuss the situation at a news conference later in the day.