International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate all females in sports

It’s International Women’s Day, and today we celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally.

In sports, let’s take a moment to see how far we’ve come…

…and how much further we have to go.

So today, female athletes and sports broadcasters have taken to Twitter to honor each other.

The places their talent is showcased joined the conversation:

Speaking of which, the NHL will make history tonight.

While the NFL will feature a broadcast dedicated specifically to women and their role in the league.

Many NFL teams celebrated their female members on social media.

The XFL too!

The NBA recognized the importance of women in basketball, sports, and the world in general:

And, of course, as leaders.

We know it’s a lot, but it’s a big day! Take a stretch and sit back down for more with the MLB.

We can’t forget about teams.

Countries too!

It wasn’t just females promoting #girlpower in sports.

 

So ladies, let’s keep breaking boundaries, pushing limits and setting records!