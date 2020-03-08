International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate all females in sports

It’s International Women’s Day, and today we celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally.

In sports, let’s take a moment to see how far we’ve come…

Today, women are far more visible in sports than ever before, but #womeninsport continue to be excluded and are paid far less than men in wages and prize money globally. Article continues below ... Change begins with #GenerationEquality. ℹ️ https://t.co/EFmdpGNbI3 pic.twitter.com/IbDg3Atp2z — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 5, 2020

…and how much further we have to go.

Only 4% of sports media coverage is of women. Aiming for a world where 50% is the norm. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to everyone who is in the fight for equality ✊ pic.twitter.com/DXrKUrT7za — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) March 8, 2020

So today, female athletes and sports broadcasters have taken to Twitter to honor each other.

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. 🙋🏼‍♀️✨ #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/7iTHCHV4A5 — Faye Bryson (@FayeBryson) March 8, 2020

And on this 20th anniversary year of my @rolandgarros singles and doubles titles, a special acknowledgement to @mhingis – a great partner in our win and a great friend ever since. Happy #InternationalWomenDay ❤️ #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/ujPrQG8boD — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) March 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalWomensDay keep crushing it, Ladies!! 💪🏼💪🏼 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 8, 2020

Sabrina. Kelsey. 🐐+🐐. Happy #InternationalWomensDay from the Women’s Pac-12 Tournament! We are celebrating, cheering on, &

telling the stories of BALLER women all weekend long live from Las Vegas! Show them love!! 💪🏽🏀🙌🏽🔥 #Pac12WBB #Analyst #CelebrateWomen @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/QUqjW7O7ib — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) March 8, 2020

We have a podcast coming out tomorrow. Happy #InternationalWomensDay🥰 pic.twitter.com/IqpIorGaAQ — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) March 8, 2020

The places their talent is showcased joined the conversation:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the amazing women out there! You inspire us today and every day ✨ pic.twitter.com/EDaRngjhY2 — espnW (@espnW) March 8, 2020

Thank you to the @thebig3, @NBA for all your Equality. Inclusion and opportunity for women. YOU are setting the standards for every other sport and industry.#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/KJEu7Shwu7 — Nancy Lieberman (@NancyLieberman) March 8, 2020

The support in #Pac12WBB is unlike any other. 🥺@21charmin explains what it’s like to be a fellow basketball coach in the Pac-12. #InternationalWomensDay | @CalWBBall pic.twitter.com/bUdjOTbXXF — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 8, 2020

“What I love is the ability for both men and women to see a woman of colour in a position of power and position of strength.” Kim Davis sat down with @SNChrisSimpson to talk about her role with the @NHL, growing the game with new audiences, and more.#UnitedBySport | #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/Dx82UosVXy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2020

Speaking of which, the NHL will make history tonight.

In celebration of #InternationalWomensDay, @Sportsnet and @NHLonNBCSports are set to make history in Canada and the United States with the first all-female broadcasts for an NHL game. Details: https://t.co/AUI8F96dW7 #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/q4u8ABczjJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 8, 2020

While the NFL will feature a broadcast dedicated specifically to women and their role in the league.

Practices, meetings, games. @Lions owner Martha Ford is there for it all. View the history of the NFL through the eyes of four iconic female owners.#InternationalWomensDay | #WomensHistoryMonth 📺: A Lifetime of Sundays — TONIGHT 7:30PM ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/yjlgbGZvRi — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2020

Many NFL teams celebrated their female members on social media.

"You will have more doors closed in your face than you will find open ones but the important thing is that you are not afraid to keep knocking those doors down." #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/lAFcts0feN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 8, 2020

“I want women to be able to have the dream. We have to make it possible for every child, no matter where they are, to have the dream.” – @BillieJeanKing #InternationalWomensDay #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/aPi7KuwPqe — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 8, 2020

As we celebrate all women on this #InternationalWomensDay, Sophia Liautaud of @JTFoundation99’s Louder Than A Bomb wrote “I Rise” and performed with members from @MDCheer. pic.twitter.com/P1owJBStl8 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the women in #BroncosCountry — but especially those who work every day to make our organization so great! pic.twitter.com/T004UdY45h — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 8, 2020

The XFL too!

"Just the fact that there’s one, she knows she can do this now. And who knows how many other girls are thinking the same." Read the story behind the #XFL's female officials ➡️ https://t.co/OjxbSs07Fj #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/tx6rjIxC5f — XFL (@xfl2020) March 8, 2020

The NBA recognized the importance of women in basketball, sports, and the world in general:

On #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate the women in coaching & referee roles around the NBA! #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/S4k04GMA8a — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020

And, of course, as leaders.

We know it’s a lot, but it’s a big day! Take a stretch and sit back down for more with the MLB.

Just some of the many women who make our sport great.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/DxDWTcabnT — MLB (@MLB) March 8, 2020

We can’t forget about teams.

On International Women's Day, we celebrate our #USWNT as tremendous role models, leaders and winners who inspire people of all ages and genders all around the world. #SheBelieves pic.twitter.com/eISQx6OTrY — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) March 8, 2020

“It’s important to show there’s nothing wrong with it” ❤️ Inspiring the next generation, @MagdaEricsson 🤩#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Qrv9azClLB — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 8, 2020

Countries too!

#IWD2020 is about celebrating female achievement and discussing what we can do better. #ClubMatters teamed up with @Womeninsport_UK to share advice on the barriers faced by women and girls in sport and how clubs can help overcome these. — Sport England (@Sport_England) March 8, 2020

Here’s to all the women that are making an impact & giving young girls a reason to dream through hockey! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/q0WenLUCCw — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 8, 2020

It wasn’t just females promoting #girlpower in sports.

50 years ago, nine women chose to take a stand against inequality in the sport of tennis. This is their story. @BillieJeanKing | @WTA | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/KNIska1ayP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 8, 2020

To the coaches 🥋 referees 🥋 physios 🥋 volunteers 🥋 fans 🥋 and all the women who help make judo happen…thank you and happy International Women's Day! #IWD2020 #WomenInSport #MakingJudoHappen pic.twitter.com/nZcvjd4ixu — IBSA Judo (@IBSAJudo) March 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalWomensDay Which women in tennis are you inspired by? pic.twitter.com/CEJ9FMV1I9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 8, 2020

So ladies, let’s keep breaking boundaries, pushing limits and setting records!