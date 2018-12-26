Innerhofer leads opening downhill training in Bormio

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Returning to the site of his first World Cup victory a decade ago, Christof Innerhofer led the opening training session for a downhill on the Stelvio course on Wednesday.

Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was second and Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States third.

However, Innerhofer and Hemetsberger each missed gates in their runs.

“The course is really hard. It bounces you around. It was a war,” Innerhofer said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make all of the gates but it was just a training run. I’ve got a good feeling but I need another training session to get the best lines down.”

Innerhofer claimed the first of his six World Cup wins in a downhill on the Stelvio in 2008. The Italian was also third in this race in 2010.

The icy conditions on the Stelvio suit Innerhofer.

A second training session is scheduled for Thursday, followed by the downhill race on Friday then a super-G on Saturday.