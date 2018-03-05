IAAF CEO Gers resigns over commercial strategy

MONACO (AP) The IAAF says CEO Olivier Gers is resigning because of a clash over commercial strategy.

Track’s governing body says Gers cited ”the pre-existing commercial framework” as a barrier to doing his job.

The IAAF has a long-standing global partnership with Japanese agency Dentsu, which runs through 2029.

Gers says ”I have resigned so the IAAF can pursue a different commercial strategy for the sport.”

The IAAF says the French official, who joined in October 2016, intends to stay with the Monaco-based organization for three more months while his replacement is recruited.