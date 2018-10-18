Hockey’s Rooney, Nordic skiing’s Masters earn WSF awards

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney and Paralympic Nordic skier Oksana Masters have been selected Sportswomen of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Rooney made the winning save in the gold-medal shootout against Canada at the Olympics in South Korea. The victory ended Canada’s streak of four straight Olympic women’s hockey titles.

Rooney, now a junior at Minnesota-Duluth, made 87 saves in four games, allowing just five goals.

Masters journeyed from an orphanage in Ukraine to the U.S. before winning two Olympic golds and a bronze in cross-country skiing and two silvers in biathlon.

South African track star Caster Semenya received the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award at the Salute to Women in Sports. Gail Boudreaux, CEO of the health insurer Anthem, was honored with the Billie Jean King Leadership Award.