Heat index in US Northeast tops 100; girl dies in hot car

NEW YORK (AP) — The dangerously high heat in the Northeastern United States has prompted emergency measures including extra breaks for players wilting at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

In several states, children are being released from school early on Wednesday, and the elderly without air conditioning are urged to go to cooling centers.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in the 90s combined with high humidity are pushing the heat index past 100. Authorities on Long Island say heat appears to be a factor in the death of an 11-year-old girl found in a vehicle with the windows closed.

At the U.S. Open in Queens, an extreme heat policy allows for 10-minute breaks between sets from the heat-absorbing courts.

Temperatures are expected to ease into the 80s on Thursday.