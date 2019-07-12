Hassan breaks women’s mile world record; Gatlin wins 100

MONACO (AP) — Sifan Hassan broke the long-standing women’s mile record in 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Dutchwoman fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.

Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain’s Laura Weightman.

In the men’s 100 meters there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin.

The 37-year-old Gatlin clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 — Gatlin’s winning time last Friday at the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne.

Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third, having run the same time in Lausanne.