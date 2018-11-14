Hamilton’s effort leads UNLV past UC Riverside 72-51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton made all five of his shots, including three from 3-point range, and scored 16 points to propel UNLV to a 72-51 victory over UC Riverside on Tuesday night.

Tervell Beck added 11 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (1-1), making all four of his shots. UNLV shot 46 percent from the floor (23 of 50), but take away Hamilton and Beck and the rest of the Runnin’ Rebels connected on just 14 of 41 shots (34 percent).

Dikymbe Martin had 14 points — the lone Highlander to reach double figures — and UC Riverside (0-3) hit 19 of 48 shots (40 percent). Both teams shot less than 60 percent from the free-throw line.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong had seven rebounds to help UNLV control the boards 38-27. The Runnin’ Rebels had a 20-7 advantage in fast-break points and outscored the Highlanders in the paint 28-18.