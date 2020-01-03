Germany sweeps top spots in World Cup 4-man bobsled race

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took the top two spots in a World Cup four-man bobsled race on Friday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to the gold medal and Nico Walther taking the silver.

Walther had the lead after one run, before Friedrich rallied in the second heat and finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 50.53 seconds. Walther’s sled was second in 1:50.73 and Oskars Kibermanis of Latvia drove to the bronze in 1:50.93.

Hunter Church drove the only U.S. sled in the field to an eighth-place finish.

Racing resumes Saturday with women’s bobsled, with Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. looking to win her third race in as many starts this season.