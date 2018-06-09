Georgia wins first NCAA men’s outdoor track title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Denzel Comenentia got Georgia started on its bid for the school’s first national title – and his teammates finished it off Friday.

Comenentia won the hammer and shot put to lead the Bulldogs to the men’s team championship at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field.

A junior, Comenentia took the hammer (250 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (67-7 1/2) Wednesday. Teammate Karl Saluri was second in the decathlon Thursday.

On Friday, the final day of the men’s championship, Georgia got third-place finishes from Keenon Laine in the high jump and Kendal Williams in the 200 meters.

The Bulldogs won the title with 52 points. Florida was second (42), followed by Houston (35) and Southern California (34).

Florida’s Grant Holloway won the 110 hurdles (13.42 seconds) after helping the Gators to third in the 400 relay. Teammate Anders Eriksson was second in the hammer and KeAndre Bates third in the triple jump.

USC’s Michael Norman set Hayward and NCAA records in winning the 400 in 43.61 and anchored the Trojans‘ winning 1,600 relay team to the same accomplishment in 2:59.00.

Teammate Rai Benjamin did the same in the 400 hurdles (47.02).

Houston’s 400 relay team of John Lewis III, Elijah Hall, Mario Burke and Cameron Burrell set a collegiate record in 38.17.

Burrell and Elijah Hall went 1-2 in the 100 in 10.13 and 10.17. Burke was eighth (10.41).

Burrell dedicated the win to his teammate Brian Barraza, who took a hard fall while trying to clear a barrier as the leader on the final lap of the 3,000 steeplechase earlier in the day. Barraza got up and finished 10th.

Houston’s place was the first top-four finish for a mid-major school since 2005.

Meet records were also set by Mississippi State’s Anderson Peters (javelin, 271-9) and South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen (pole vault, 19-1 1/2). Kentucky’s Tim Duckworth won the decathlon with 8,336 points while winning four of the 10 events in the 24-man field.