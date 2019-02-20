Georgia AD Greg McGarity given 1-year contract extension

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity has been given a one-year contract extension.

The extension through June 2020 came in a unanimous vote by the Georgia athletic association’s board of directors Wednesday.

McGarity began his stint as Georgia’s AD in 2010.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said McGarity has been “a great resource” for the program, especially in his commitment to facilities. Smart’s Bulldogs have a new indoor practice facility.

McGarity’s contract was due to expire June 30. He also received an undisclosed raise from his current salary of $675,000.