As Americans took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the sports world offered its collective voice.

Protests took place in some of the major cities in the United States over the weekend, including Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, and many professional athletes past and present not only spoke up about the protests, but joined in, giving their support to those seeking to shed light on the unjust nature of Floyd’s death.

One of those athletes was Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

I will be peacefully protesting tommorow — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Atlanta 📍don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Brown, a native of Marietta, Georgia, drove 15 hours to his hometown over the weekend to lead a peaceful march.

Jaylen Brown leading a protest in Atlanta right now 🙏🏽 🙌 @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/Yk8tby1ggZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 30, 2020

Joining Brown at the protest was Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Malcolm Brogdon, Lil Yachty and Justin Anderson joined Jaylen Brown in Atlanta to protest. Brogdon: "I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60's and he was amazing. He would be proud to see us all here. We have to keep pushing forward." (via @FCHWPO) pic.twitter.com/E4yXxWjGGr — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2020

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd’s, held a press conference regarding Floyd’s death on Friday in Minneapolis.

Jackson was joined by Minnesota Timberwolves players Josh Okogie and All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother recently passed away from COVID-19.

A ridiculously powerful image of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is still out there showing support for George Floyd despite recently losing his mother to COVID-19. He has proven to be a leader in his community and should be applauded for his tenacity and resilience. Salute, @KarlTowns. https://t.co/mvAMxglyft — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) May 29, 2020

New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is a native of Fayettevile, North Carolina, and he joined hip hop artist J. Cole – also a Fayetteville native – to protest in their hometown on Saturday.

Dennis Smith Jr. and J. Cole joined protests in Fayetteville, NC today. (via @herecummimi) pic.twitter.com/AxxFKNXeNt — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2020

On Sunday, after Saturday night protests in San Antonio, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker helped lead a clean up in the area, removing graffiti from local buildings.

The #Spurs' Lonnie Walker helps remove graffiti from a building at the corner of Broadway and Losoya. The rookie guard has also been handing out water to workers cleaning up damage from last night's protests. pic.twitter.com/UMpwfxdBjC — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 31, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, along with Mavericks players Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber, joined a prayer vigil held for Floyd outside the Dallas Police headquarters on Sunday.

In a sign of solidarity, Mark Cuban, Mavericks join Dallas community in honoring the memory of George Floyd https://t.co/YBtovKweiq — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 1, 2020

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, formerly a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest Floyd’s death, and called the demonstrations “peaceful.”

i witnessed a peaceful protest, alot of emotion and unity, the time for change has been passed due..dont forget the message because of the tone that it is projected in!! pic.twitter.com/a0SkOgiT5F — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) May 31, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris joined a protest in the city of Philadelphia, and brought Sixers teammate Mike Scott along with him via Facetime.

You best believe I am!!! Unity… ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/K1iG4XKDIH — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) May 30, 2020

Joining Harris in Philadelphia was former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, now a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins peacefully protesting in Philadelphia today Jenkins has been advocating for social injustice and equality for years & has worked closely with government officials to make changes 📸 via @MalcolmJenkins @6abc #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/r99qr1JsXy — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) May 31, 2020

Jenkins famously protested racial inequality and police brutality during the national anthem during the 2016 and 2017 NFL seasons.

And on Sunday, several NFL players helped clean up the destruction caused by protests in the Tampa area.

A wonderful act of service. Tampa area football players — including Bengals WR Auden Tate, Bills WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, USF QB Jordan McCloud — lead cleanup efforts on Fowler Ave after last night’s looting

pic.twitter.com/5zVOCKYpNA — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 1, 2020

A wide array of professional athletes, coaches and owners also made their voices heard via social media over the weekend, including NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who wrote this piece for the Los Angeles Times.

It’s about respect & human decency and how we share that with each other. #ShowYouCarehttps://t.co/NqMDQSPeLX — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 31, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan

Alabama football coach Nick Saban

Duke basketball coach Mike Kryzewski

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

Reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson

George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant via Thirty Five Ventures

Tennis legend Serena Williams

Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson

Reigning Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum

“every cop isn’t bad” we all can agree to but I want the same energy and attention given to every BLACK man is NOT a threat!! — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 31, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Chris Paul

Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony

Olympics gymnastics legend Simone Biles

we have to do better america — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 30, 2020

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka

Just because it isn’t happening to you doesn’t mean it isn’t happening at all. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons

Witnessing the news the past few weeks & hearing the outcry has given me a lot to think about. It is time for everyone, from all walks of life, to get comfortable with voicing & calling out the uncomfortable subject of Blatant Racism that exists heavily within our society. — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) May 30, 2020

Women’s basketball legend Lisa Leslie

If anybody that follows me is not outraged about these senseless attacks on BLACK MEN, please stop following me! If your spirit is not disturbed, please stop following me! This inflicted Pain but it will never inflict FEAR… sorry, were not made like that! #BlackMenMatter pic.twitter.com/A9tSSzOSh6 — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) May 27, 2020

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade

JUSTICE WILL NOT BE SERVED UNTIL THOSE UNAFFECTED ARE AS OUTRAGED AS THOSE WHO ARE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 27, 2020

Los Angeles Sparks superstar Candace Parker

How do we answer to our children when we don’t have the answers ourselves? This has to change with conversation and action from those directly affected and not and everyone that understands the definition of EQUALITY. #GeorgeFloyd — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) May 31, 2020

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman

Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

Retired NBA superstar Steve Nash

This is a white problem. How are WE Caucasian people going to create equality? Listen. Read. Walk in others shoes. Organize. Sacrifice. Change. Support. VOTE! These are the MINIMUM of REPARATIONS. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 1, 2020

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry

On Monday morning, many sports analysts reacted to the weekend of protests, beginning with Shannon Sharpe, who discussed what he took from the weekend protests and gave a history lesson in the process.

“What I saw was a lot of pain, a lot of frustration, a lot of anger … George [Floyd] was the straw that broke the camel’s back. That’s what this was … Dr. King said it so eloquently many, many years ago. He said, ‘Riots are the language of the unheard.’ What is it that America has failed to hear? What is it?”

"We'll live with a lot of disadvantages. We'll live knowing our health care is not like it is for our counterparts, and our education & employment is not like it is for our counterparts. But where we draw the line is you killing our unarmed black men & women."@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/NeeWoC3OY8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 1, 2020

On ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears said that he was essentially raised by his mother to protect his own life due to the racism still prevalent in America.

“This isn’t about good people. This is about the people that are complicit in dismissing the fact that this has been the black experience in the United States of America for a tremendous amount of time. My mom used to be afraid, because of my size and my blackness, that I would be mistreated in this country. I had to be raised to understand, ‘You better not raise your voice in certain situations. You better just comply and don’t move and be careful every step you make.’ In this country. In the country that I love.”

.@mspears96 gets emotional when discussing the death of George Floyd and the effect it had on his 11-year-old son. pic.twitter.com/YUdx4rR7ND — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 1, 2020

Michael Wilbon also discussed his upbringing and how he can understand how some of the protests took a violent turn.

“While no one using these platforms is going to condone violence, do I understand? Listening to Martin Luther King III yesterday quote his father … hell yeah I understand it … I’m not a turn the cheek guy … I grew up with a father who fled the South because he wasn’t gonna turn the other cheek … The legitimate protesters are saying, ‘Listen to me!'”

How many times is there going to be a knee on your neck? As I said on @firsttake, America hasn't listened. pic.twitter.com/rmtOa99zcj — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) June 1, 2020

Skip Bayless spoke directly to desk mate Shannon Sharpe, coming from the perspective of a white man witnessing the protests, which also including some rioting and looting of stores.

“Let’s talk 1,000 percent real about looting and burning – I was shaken by it, but I want you to know, I’m speaking obviously as a white man here, my emotions are very mixed about this at this point in time. My deepest instinct here is that looting and burning is not the right way to solve all this but … it has come to this. The last gasp. The only way to get White America’s attention is this way. Were some people just looting to rob? Yes. But was the emotion that was spent over the weekend, was it years of pent up frustration and emotion and anger and outrage and fear? Yes it was. And I can’t condemn it.”

.@RealSkipBayless on the protests following George Floyd's death: "This is hundreds of years of frustration built up and pouring out in ways that finally are opening the eyes of everyone that we have a very serious issue." pic.twitter.com/xYb29Xe6sX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 1, 2020

