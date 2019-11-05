G Brandon Robinson out for No. 9 UNC’s opener vs Notre Dame

<p> North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) chases the ball with Winston-Salem State's Jaylen Alston (4), Justice Kithcart (0) and Robert Colon (1) during the first half of an NCAA exhibition college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) </p>

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson will miss the opener against Notre Dame with a sprained right ankle.

Coach Roy Williams said Tuesday that Robinson is wearing a boot to protect his ankle and won’t play in Wednesday night’s game against the Fighting Irish.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, but that X-rays show the ankle is not broken.

Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels‘ exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State last week.

Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.