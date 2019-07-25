Furman hires Villanova’s Jason Donnelly as athletic director

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman has picked Villanova athletic administrator Jason Donnelly to become its athletic director.

Furman President Elizabeth Davis announced Donnelly’s hiring Thursday. Donnelly will start at Furman on Aug. 12. He succeeds Mike Buddie, who left in May to become Army’s athletic director.

Donnelly has been at Villanova since 2005, starting as assistant men’s basketball coach and director of basketball operations. The past four years he served as senior associate athletic director and executive director of athletics development.

Davis said Donnelly has been highly successful at Villanova and will bring strong “vision and energy” to Furman.