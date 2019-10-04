Friday Time Schedule
BASEBALL
AL Division Series
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
NL Division Series
St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top 25
No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
NHL
Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, Czech Republic, 2 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Houston vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 1 a.m.
Indiana vs. Sacramento at Mumbai, 9:30 a.m.
Franca Franca at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.