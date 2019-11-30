Friday Sports in Brief

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

The league announced the suspension on Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of the season.

According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw has not played this season.

The league also says it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.

Shaw may petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 21.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots turned their revolving door on kickers Friday, signing veteran Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk.

Folk was released one day after he reportedly underwent an emergency appendectomy. He signed with the team on Oct. 30.

Forbath becomes the Patriots’ fourth kicker this season, succeeding Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent and Folk.

Gostkowski, the kicker since 2006, was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 2. He converted 7-of-8 field-goal attempts and 11-of-15 conversions in four games.

Nugent signed on Oct. 3 and was released on Oct. 29 after missing three of eight field-goal attempts and one point-after in four games. Folk appeared in three games, connecting on 7-of-9 field-goal attempts and all three PATs.

Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent out of UCLA in 2011, Forbath spent his rookie season on IR. He has since kicked for Washington (2012-15), New Orleans (2015), Minnesota (2016-17) and Jacksonville.

He has made 120-of-140 field goals (86% percent) and 173-of-182 PATs (94%) in 77 regular-season games.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan’s ironman streak will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.

Kerrigan had started all 139 games of his NFL career since being drafted in the first round in 2011. That was the longest active streak in the league, trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148.

The 31-year-old linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week and has not practiced since. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play against the Panthers.

NHL

Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.

General manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters on Friday that wraps up a weeklong investigation into the veteran coach’s behavior. He refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, “He’s no longer with the organization.”

“We consider the matter closed,” Treliving said at a news conference in Calgary. “It’s been a difficult time. But we are going to move forward.”

Peters did not immediately respond to a text. He was in the second season of a three-year contract.

Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames 12-12-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Peters has not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs Monday night on Twitter.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of major leaguers allowed to use otherwise-banned drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder dropped to the lowest level since the sport started issuing annual reports in 2008.

The results come in a report issued Monday by Thomas Martin, the Independent Program Administrator for the drug program of Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

There were 91 therapeutic use exemptions for HDHD drugs in the year ending with the 2019 World Series. That was down from the previous lows, 101 last year, and 103 in 2017. Exemptions for hyperactivity disorder had ranged from 105-119 annually from 2008-16, prompting some to criticize their issuance as too lenient.

Drugs prescribed to treat HDHD often contain amphetamine and methylphenidate, stimulants on baseball’s banned list.

TOKYO (AP) — The Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League are set to acquire major league free agent Justin Bour.

Kyodo news agency says Tigers general manager Osamu Tanimoto said this week the team has reached a basic agreement with the 31-year-old Bour who played first base for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Hanshin officials were not available for comment on Saturday.

Bour has a career .233 batting average with 92 home runs, 303 RBIs and 433 hits over six seasons in Major League Baseball. He started his career with the Miami Marlins in 2014 and had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 before joining the Angels for the 2019 season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is expected to miss at least a month after suffering what coach Mike Krzyzewski called a muscular injury in his left leg during a victory over Winthrop on Friday night.

Krzyzewski said Stanley will have an MRI on Saturday but “he’s going to be out for a while,” adding he hopes the guard can return in late December. He says team doctors have told him that “right now, it’s not the knee.”

Stanley was hurt a little over a minute into the second half while going up for an open layup in transition, crumpling to the floor as the ball went off the rim.

He remained down for a moment before attempting to play through the injury, only to pull up near midcourt while clutching his leg. He was helped off the court and into the locker room.

Stanley, whose average of 14.1 points ranks third on the team, reached double figures in six of his first seven games for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who were trying to bounce back from a stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.

TENNIS

Tennis Australia has confirmed it plans to honor Margaret Court’s 50th anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam during January’s Australian Open, but stressed her controversial anti-gay views “do not align with our values of equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Court won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including the French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open in 1970.

“This is an incredible milestone for me, and I can’t quite believe how quickly the time has gone,” Court was quoted as saying in a Tennis Australia statement on Saturday.

Now a Christian pastor in Western Australia state, the 77-year-old Court caused controversy in 2017 by saying the devil was to blame for young people questioning their sexuality and wrote a public letter urging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage “for the sake of Australia, our children, and our children’s children.” Same-sex marriage has since been legalized in Australia.

She has been criticized by Billie Jean King, among others in women’s tennis. Some critics have urged Tennis Australia to change the name of Margaret Court Arena, which is one of the main show courts at Melbourne Park, where the Open will be held from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — Unai Emery has been fired by Arsenal, 18 months after succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the Premier League club.

The north London team lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday to extend its winless run to seven matches. Arsenal’s slump in the Premier League has seen it fall to eighth place.

Arsenal has put Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge, promoting the former player from his assistant’s position.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League in Emery’s first season and reached the Europa League final, losing to Chelsea.

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League says David Pemsel has resigned before starting his job as chief executive following reports about his private life.

Pemsel was due to start the role in 2020. He was appointed after broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage accepted the CEO’s role in November 2018 before rejecting it a month later.

The league says “following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive.”

OBITUARY

NEW YORK (AP) — Seymour Siwoff, the statistics maven who turned the Elias Sports Bureau into the place to go for exact information on teams and athletes for more than a half-century, died Friday. He was 99.

In keeping with Siwoff’s penchant for detail, he died at his home in Manhattan at 12:57 p.m. EST, according to grandson Joe Gilston, who took control of the company in March when 100 percent of Elias’ stock was bought by The Joseph Gilston Trust. Siwoff still went to the office regularly until a few months ago, Gilston said.

Elias was started in 1913 by brothers Al Munro Elias and Walter Bruce Elias and became official statistician of baseball’s National League in 1919. Siwoff, born on Nov. 1, 1920, started as an accountant in 1938 and purchased the company in 1952 from the brothers’ widows.

The company eventually consolidated its baseball work around 1980 when it replaced the Sports Information Center as the American League’s official statistician and fro, 1981 until the 2006 it compiled statistics that were used to determine baseball’s free-agent compensation levels.