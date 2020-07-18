Friday Sports in Brief

FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he’s committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm’s review before taking action.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society.”

He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.

Snyder also pledged to make organizational changes.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants players tested daily for coronavirus, one of the outstanding points in discussions with the NFL over health and safety protocols as the start of training camp draws near.

“We believe daily testing is important, especially given some of these hot spots,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said Friday, referring to states with increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

The league and the union already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union. The committee recommended testing every other day.

BASKETBALL

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.

The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.

Typically, those votes are cast closer to the end of the regular season. So the postseason races are still going in many cases, but the individual award chases are now complete.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption.

“With the virus you’re never sure,” Budenholzer said Friday. “There are certainly things that you have to kind of clear and cover, but the opener, if it’s two weeks away, then I think most medical, most things and research would say he is going to be available.’’

Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.

The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, will face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles was medically excused for the season by an independent panel of doctors, the team announced Friday.

Charles, who came over to the Mystics in an offseason trade, wrote in The Players Tribune on Friday that she has a condition called extrinsic asthma that impacts her immune system and would make “playing during a pandemic a very risky and dangerous proposition.”

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said Friday.

Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams. MLS said Austin FC had made significant progress before the pandemic.

AUTO RACING

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Simon Pagenaud’s worst-to-first run capped a wild opening night to IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The former series champion, who was unable to qualify because of a fuel pressure issue, managed to stretch his tires and take advantage of a unique pit strategy to get to the lead. Pagenaud then held off series leader Scott Dixon through the final laps Friday night to end Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak.

Pagenaud went from 23rd to first, but Dixon was just as impressive. He started 17th before finishing second.

Pagenaud won for the 15th time in the series, and first since Toronto last season. The 36-year-old Frenchman gave Team Penske its third Iowa win in four races.

OBITUARY

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bea Gorton, the first women’s basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73.

The Hultgren Funeral Home said Gorton died at her home in Carol Stream, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Gorton spent four seasons in charge of the Hoosiers, from 1972-76, and went 79-28. She still holds the school record for top winning percentage (.738) as well as the distinction of having coached the only All-American in program history, Debbie Oing.

During Gorton’s tenure, the Hoosiers reached the AIAW Final Four in 1973 and the tournament’s Elite Eight in 1972 and 1974. From 1975-1980, Gorton served as an adviser to the AIAW, which oversaw national championships in women’s sports until the NCAA took over in 1982. She also was a member of the Kodak Coaches All-American selection committee in 1975-76.