Friday Sports in Brief

NBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Los Angeles Clippers will be landing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks.

George will be traded for at least four first-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Saturday because none of the moves have been finalized. And Leonard made his decision to sign with the Clippers after the team swung the deal to land George, the person said.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said the Thunder were getting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers.

Leonard going to the Clippers means that for the first time, a reigning NBA Finals MVP will be changing teams before the following season. Leonard was also being pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to last season’s NBA title.

The most the Clippers can offer Leonard is $142 million over four years, which is the deal he is expected to sign. Players can sign with new teams as early as noon Eastern on Saturday.

— By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

MEMPHIS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Washington Wizards have traded center Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward CJ Miles.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade hasn’t been announced. Stadium first reported that Washington had traded Howard. ESPN first reported additional details of the trade and said the Grizzlies plan to waive Howard or trade him elsewhere.

The 33-year-old Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. The eight-time All-Star underwent spinal surgery for a herniated disk last November.

Miles, 32, played a combined 53 games with the Toronto Raptors and Grizzlies last season.

— By AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE-SPORTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An earthquake that struck Southern California forced the NBA to postpone the finish of a Summer League game between New Orleans and New York on Friday night, while engineers checked to see if the integrity of the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus was compromised in any way by the tremors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played through the earthquake during their game at Dodger Stadium, though a WNBA game in Las Vegas was also stopped.

The primary issue at Summer League was the arena’s overhead scoreboard, which is suspended from the roof by cables and swayed noticeably when the quake hit. A game between Phoenix and Denver, scheduled for later Friday in the Thomas & Mack, was moved out of there — and a game in the adjacent Cox Pavilion, which does not have an overhead scoreboard, was also halted for precautionary reasons.

The Knicks-Pelicans game, the NBA debuts for No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans and No. 3 pick RJ Barrett of New York, was called with 7:53 left and New Orleans leading 80-74. The Pelicans believed it would count as a win; the NBA said it was checking to determine if the finish could still occur, presumably Saturday.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The commissioner’s office announced his decision Friday, two days after domestic assault charges against Herrera in Atlantic City, New Jersey, were dismissed. He had been charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury stemming from an incident on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Casino. The woman, his girlfriend, declined to press charges.

Herrera accepted a suspension that would include any postseason games. The unpaid suspension is retroactive to June 24 and covers 85 games. He will lose $2,634,409 of his $5 million salary, the amount due over the final 98 days of the 186-day regular season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored by Major League Baseball at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sabathia is in the final season of his 19-year career. He’ll be recognized for his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s glad Sabathia and his family will join the festivities in Cleveland, where he began his pro career.

Sabathia was taken 20th overall by Cleveland in the 1998 draft.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff saved two match points in the second set and went on to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round at Wimbledon.

Gauff, who is playing at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, won 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Centre Court.

Gauff saved one match point while trailing 5-2 in the second set. She went on to hold serve but then faced another in the next game, set up by an ace from Hercog. The 28-year-old Slovenian player then double-faulted on the next point.

Gauff beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second. Both of those matches were on No. 1 Court, the second biggest stadium at the All England Club.

FOOTBALL

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.

His family says in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.

Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was “recovering well.”

Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired. But he sat out less than a year before returning for the seventh game of the 2005 season.

He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Sullivan is sticking around to see if he can add to his Stanley Cup collection with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The club announced Friday that it has signed Sullivan — who guided the Penguins to championships in 2016 and 2017 — to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The terms of the new deal will kick in when Sullivan’s current contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.

The 51-year-old Sullivan is 174-92-34 with Pittsburgh since taking over for Mike Johnston in December 2015. Sullivan’s arrival provided a spark that helped the Penguins become the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. The deal gives Sullivan time to help Pittsburgh retool after getting swept by the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

OLYMPICS

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Olympic champion Beckie Scott has received the Order of Canada for her contributions to the fight against doping.

The 2002 Olympic champion in cross-country skiing received the honor on Thursday.

Scott received her gold medal after two Russians ahead of her were disqualified for doping. She’s the chair of the athlete’s committee on the World Anti-Doping Agency. In the past year, she has encountered criticism for her unwillingness to go along with WADA’s decision to bring Russia back into compliance after a doping scandal tainted the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

MOTORCYCLE RACING

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — A Spanish motorcycle rider has died after crashing in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Catalunya on Friday.

Race organizers said Aurelio Martínez could not overcome the injuries sustained after he was hit by another motorcycle at the Circuit the Barcelona-Catalunya.

Martínez was treated by doctors at the track before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Spanish media said the 56-year-old rider was hit by the motorcycle of another rider who had to jump from his bike after losing his brakes.