Friday Sports in Brief

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points in the first half, Draymond Green had a triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors dominated in closing out the Los Angeles Clippers 129-110 Friday night to win their first-round series 4-2.

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will face the Houston Rockets beginning Sunday in a rematch of last year’s conference finals. That’s when Houston let a 3-2 lead slip away and the Warriors went on to win their second straight NBA championship.

Golden State found itself in the unfamiliar position of trying to win a third road game in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history. Durant set the tone with his 38 points that tied for the second-most points in a half in a playoff game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has agreed to the biggest contract in college football history, paying him $92 million over the next 10 years.

Trustees approved the contract Friday, which runs through 2028. Swinney has led the Tigers to two national titles in three seasons.

Swinney contract has a few unusual points. His buyout is significantly higher if he leaves Clemson for his alma mater Alabama. Swinney must pay $4 million if he leaves Clemson before the end of this year, but that increases to $6 million if he coaches the Crimson Tide.

The deal also requires Swinney to be one of the three highest paid coaches in college football any season after his team makes the playoff semifinals or he can leave without penalty.

NFL

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals‘ quarterback of the future after only one season, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also involved two draft picks.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen they acquired from Miami a second-round choice this year — No. 62 overall — and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday a local prosecutor has reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a TV station broadcast audio in which Hill and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son.

Reid and general manager Brett Veach both declined comment about Hill’s case and potential next steps involving their star player. The prosecutor, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, did not return a message.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized after a stroke this month.

People familiar with the situation say the former Atlanta Braves skipper has resumed walking and has regained feeling in his right side since he fell ill on April 3. But the people say Cox, 77, has yet to regain speech. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because neither Cox nor the Braves have publicly disclosed details of his condition.

Current Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to visit Cox on Sunday and says “he’s working so hard in his rehab.”

Cox, who ranks fourth with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005.

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Detroit recalled right-hander Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo before Friday’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

Zimmerman left Thursday night’s game in Boston before the bottom of the fourth inning with elbow discomfort. The 32-year-old allowed five runs on five hits and three walks as he lost his fourth straight decision, dropping to 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in six starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.26 ERA in his last for appearances.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Virginia Cavaliers, winners of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament, won’t be going to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

Head coach Tony Bennett tweeted Friday that the team has “received inquiries about a visit to the White House” but “would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

Bennett said, “With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together.”

The Villanova Wildcats, who won the 2018 NCAA men’s tournament, didn’t visit the White House, either.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy earlier this month.

Contract details obtained through a public records request show that Barnes will earn $4.7 million in the 2019-20 season and will get a $250,000 raise each of the next four seasons after that.

The 64-year-old Barnes had been scheduled to make $17.75 million over the next five seasons — including $3.35 million in 2019-20 — before the contract adjustments.

GOLF

Masters champion Tiger Woods is not ready to get back to work.

Woods did not enter the Wells Fargo Championship next week at Quail Hollow, meaning he likely will not play again until the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on May 16-19. The only other tournament before the next major is the AT&T Byron Nelson on a links-style course in Dallas.

Woods has only played the week before a major when it was the PGA Championship, but that was when the PGA was in August and he played either the Buick Open or the Bridgestone Invitational.

SOCCER

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Neymar for three European matches for insulting the officials after Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Following the round-of-16 game in March, Neymar used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball that eliminated PSG.

The forward wrote: “They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn’t exist!”

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, then used profanity while writing about the video assistants.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Galaxy midfielder Romain Alessandrini will be sidelined until September after undergoing his third knee surgery.

The Galaxy announced Friday that Alessandrini needed meniscus root repair in his left knee after getting hurt two weeks ago. The cartilage injury is fairly rare.

The 30-year-old French designated player attempted to play through the injury last weekend against Houston, but came off after 16 minutes. He had surgery Thursday at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica.

OLYMPICS

NURSULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan says six of its athletes have failed to return their Olympic medals after being stripped of the honors for doping.

The Kazakh Olympic Committee says three weightlifters and two wrestlers are refusing to return their medals and weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova claims to have lost her gold medal.

The KOC says “the search for the medal continues.”

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Jamaica bobsled team’s pilot has been banned in a doping case, but avoided disqualification from last year’s Winter Olympics.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation says it agreed with Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian to issue a one-year ban which was immediately canceled out by time she served on provisional suspension before the case was heard.

The IBSF says it accepted Fenlator-Victorian’s explanation that a contaminated supplement caused her to test positive for clenbuterol in January 2018, the month before the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

OBITUARY

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Banks, a defender and winger who made two appearances for the United States at the 1990 World Cup, has died. He was 54.

The U.S. Soccer Federation says Banks died Friday of pancreatic cancer at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Banks had 36 international appearances from 1986-91. He did not play in the opening loss to Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, then was inserted into the lineup following Eric Wynalda’s red card in the opener and started in losses to Italy and Austria.

The U.S. qualified for soccer’s showcase for the first time since 1950 and Banks and Desmond Armstrong were the first two African Americans to make a U.S. World Cup roster.