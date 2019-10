Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

BASEBALL

AL Championship Series

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Top 25)

Top 25

No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.