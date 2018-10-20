Friday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesus Aguilar and the Milwaukee Brewers forced the NL Championship Series to Game 7, bolting to a big lead and handing it to their dominant bullpen in a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Aguilar hit a two-run double in the Brewers’ four-run first inning against Hyun-Jin Ryu and added a late RBI single that helped the Brewers even the matchup at three games each.

Game 7 is Saturday night in front of the same frenzied crowd that booed Manny Machado vociferously after he tangled with Aguilar in Los Angeles. Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler faces journeyman Jhoulys Chacin, with rested relief ace Josh Hader looming in the bullpen for Milwaukee after a surprise day off.

FOOTBALL

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have dismissed offensive coordinator Mike McCoy a day after the team was blown out at home by the Denver Broncos on national television.

The team said in a statement Friday quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over the job for a club that is 1-6 and has the worst record in the league.

Coach Steve Wilks is to discuss the move later in the day.

The Cardinals lost 45-10 on Thursday night, trailing 21-3 after one quarter and 35-3 at the half. Wilks called the effort “embarrassing.”

The Cardinals have lost their first four home games for the first time since 1979, nearly a decade before the franchise moved from St. Louis to the desert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, adding a proven starter while Leonard Fournette progresses slowly from a strained right hamstring.

The Browns (2-3-1) will get a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars in exchange for Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland. Hyde signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract in March.

The Jaguars (3-3) were willing to take on the financial commitment because leading rusher T.J. Yeldon will become a free agent at the end of this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University football player has been acquitted of rape charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 25-year-old Bri’onte Dunn wept after the jury verdict was read Friday in a Columbus courtroom. He faced two counts of rape after a woman alleged Dunn forced her to have sex at her apartment last year.

Dunn testified Thursday that he routinely had casual but consensual sex with the woman, whom he’d met on a dating app.

The woman testified that she had broken up with Dunn and had only allowed him into her apartment that night so he could call Uber.

His attorney said Dunn refused to accept a plea deal.

Dunn was a backup running back for Ohio State from 2012 to 2015.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia Eagles fan who stumbled into fame as a viral video star after running into a subway pillar earlier this year is back in the spotlight.

Jigar Desai is now the subject of an NFL digital short feature, shot ahead of the Oct. 28 Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

In the short, he’s surprised with tickets for him, his wife and two kids to attend the game in England.

Desai says the ticket giveaway was a total surprise.

In January, Desai was trying to rally subway passengers for the NFC Championship game. He was filmed running along the train, and then slamming into a pole.

AUTO RACING

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s appeal of a rules violation from last week’s race at Talladega was denied Friday, a blow to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s chances of advancing in NASCAR’s playoffs.

Larson was docked 10 points, crew chief Chad Johnston was fined $25,000 and car chief David Bryant was suspended for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway after officials determined the team used unapproved metal tabs in violation of NASCAR’s policy on damaged vehicles.

The penalty dropped Larson from 26 points behind the playoff cutoff to 36, meaning the elimination race at Kansas to trim the field to eight is practically a must-win for him.

SOCCER

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Conmebol says it has removed the former head of the Uruguayan soccer federation from his FIFA council role.

South American soccer’s ruling body announced the decision to remove Wilmar Valdez on Friday during a meeting in the Chilean capital. It has named Argentine Football Federation President Claudio Tapia as Valdez’s interim replacement.

Valdez had been on the FIFA role since 2016. He quit the presidency of the Uruguayan soccer federation in July, just a day before he was to stand for re-election amid a scandal over the release of secret audio recordings where he spoke about bribes. Authorities are investigating the case, which has also ensnared other soccer and government officials.

CYCLING

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Derek Bouchard-Hall is resigning as chief executive of USA Cycling at the end of the year and less three years after getting the job.

The chairman of USA Cycling’s board of directors, Bob Stapleton, will help run the organization while a replacement is found. Stapleton said Friday the search has already begun.

Bouchard-Hall plans to take over an undisclosed company with close ties to USA Cycling.

BOBSLED

Jamie Greubel Poser, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games and was a two-time member of the U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team, retired Friday.

She announced her decision through USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Greubel Poser started bobsledding 11 years ago, narrowly missed making the 2010 Olympic team as a push athlete. She enjoyed enormous success once she transitioned to the driver’s seat. She won six World Cup races and was a 27-time medalist on that circuit, was the 2016-17 overall World Cup champion and won a bronze medal at the 2017 world championships.

HORSE RACING

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Famed former jockey Patrick Valenzuela has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence for slapping his girlfriend at a Southern California restaurant.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the seven-time Breeders Cup winner entered the plea earlier this week, was fined nearly $900 and ordered to take domestic violence recovery classes.

Prosecutors say Valenzuela slapped his girlfriend last month for hugging a bartender at a Carlsbad restaurant.

Valenzuela told the Union-Tribune by phone Friday that he is “very saddened” by the situation and added: “I will continue to strive to be the best person I can be.”

COACHING

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A prominent youth basketball coach in Iowa has admitted to possessing nude photos and videos of 400 boys, including former players and their friends.

Former Iowa Barnstormers Coach Greg Stephen pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually exploiting minors and possessing and transporting child pornography.

He acknowledged in a plea agreement that police discovered files on his hard drive with the names of 400 different minors.