Thursday’s Sports in Brief

MONTREAL (AP) — PRO FOOTBALL

Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener at New England on Thursday night. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the Redskins’ starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and went late in the second.

In camp, Guice had been splitting first-team carries with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. Coach Jay Gruden has said there was competition for the No. 1 job along with third-down back Chris Thompson. Now wide open after Guice’s season-ending injury.

The team says tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

TENNIS

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, the American will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina or 14th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, seeded 15th, also advanced, topping Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Barty will play the top-seeded Halep or sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

TRACK AND FIELD

BERLIN (AP) — German heptathletes Louisa Grauvogel and Mareike Arndt pulled out of their last event at the European Athletics Championships after being involved in a car crash on Friday.

The president of the organizing committee, Clemens Prokop, says both women were taken to a Berlin hospital and “first indications are that neither has suffered any serious injuries.”

The crash occurred on their way from the Olympic Stadium to the team hotel after the early session on the second day of the seven-event track and field competition.

The other German heptathlete, Carolin Schaefer, was not involved.

The 21-year-old Grauvogel, who was seventh after six events, and the 26-year-old Arndt, who was 12th, missed the 800 meters race.

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who earned more than $43 million over 14 seasons, pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges in California.

Loiza acknowledged that he possessed about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces up a minimum of 10 years in a prison and maximum of life when he is sentenced Nov. 2.

Loaiza, 46, was under surveillance when he was arrested in February near a house in Imperial Beach, which borders Tijuana, Mexico. His sliver Mercedes SUV had just left the garage when authorities confronted him.

After a canine sniffed drugs in the SUV, authorities obtained a search warrant for the house and found the cocaine in 20 packages in the compartment of a Nissan parked in the garage. Loaiza admitted in a plea agreement that he transferred the drugs from one vehicle to the other.

Loaiza attorney, Janice Deaton, declined to speak with reporters after leaving the courthouse.

The hurler played for several U.S. teams between 1995 and 2008, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. He had a 21-9 record with the White Sox in 2003 and started in the All-Star Game that year.

Born in Tijuana, Loaiza became a celebrity in his native country after marrying the late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera. The “Diva de la Banda” was considered to be the most successful female singer in grupero, a male-dominated Mexico regional style, selling more than 15 million records, and acting in reality television before she was killed in a plane crash in 2012.

Rivera filed for divorce shortly before her death, ending their two-year marriage.