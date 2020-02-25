Parlays are often no more than a pipe dream for bettors, but they can be oh so tempting.

The lure of, “bet $1 to win $1,000,” is difficult to ignore because more often than not, those bets never cash.

But when they do, oh boy is it surreal.

A FOX Bet gambler in Pennsylvania placed a $1 six-leg parlay over the weekend, and watched as everything fell into place.

$1 ➡️ $3,050.76 💰📈 A FOX Bet user in PA turned a $1 bet into $3,050.76 with a six-leg parlay that included Tyson Fury winning in the 7th round!!! Make the call at https://t.co/kzJbk4r8wo and on the FOX Bet app. pic.twitter.com/hQLwoT34rf — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) February 24, 2020

Let’s see how it all unfolded:

The longest shot bet was Fury to win in Round 7, which cashed on Saturday night.

Fury was in control from start to finish, but finally ended it with a TKO.

IT'S OVER! THE GYPSY KING HAS DONE IT! 👑 Tyson Fury deals Deontay Wilder his first career loss and is the NEW WBC Heavyweight champ! #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/yZ10RReCIB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Orlando Magic, 122-106, with Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic firing on all cylinders to hit the over.

Luka (33 PTS, 10 REB & 8 AST) continues to impress ✨ pic.twitter.com/RuFRjTDhuq — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz looked like they were still on break, losing to the San Antonio Spurs, 113-104, but the game still hit the over.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam showed up and showed out, scoring 37 points in the Raptors 118-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns. He was 12-for-19 from the field and 5-for-9 from the 3-point range.

🌶🏀 @pskills43 was in his bag tonight! pic.twitter.com/hTy48xdOT2 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 22, 2020

A dominant performance from Malik Beasley was not enough for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Boston Celtics won in Minnesota with 127, hitting the over in points.

And lastly, Yale knocked off Colombia, 81-65, with forward Jordan Bruner recording the school’s first-ever triple-double, while forward Paul Atkinson joined the 1,000-point club on Saturday, cashing the bet to win and the over.

Here's Paul Atkinson's 1000th career point. He becomes the 30th Bulldog in school history to reach the milestone. Watch on ESPN+ https://t.co/xRAhwqq2Cr#ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/xkZ6xqk5ED — Yale Men's Basketball (@YaleMBasketball) February 23, 2020

Congrats to the FOX Bet winner! Don’t spend it all in one place.