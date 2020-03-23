It’s been a tough time for us all without live sports.

We’re watching replay after replay, re-run after re-run, and maybe even watching our favorite sports movie a time or two.

And with so many to choose from, let’s find out the ultimate fan favorite.

FOX Bet needs your vote!

🚨 Introducing: #FOXBetBrackets! 🚨 What's the greatest sports movie of all time? 🤔 YOU decide! 📽️🍿 Voting starts tomorrow… 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/hqGYmVfSUM — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) March 22, 2020

The FOX Bet polls opened on Monday, March 23 at 2 pm ET.

Your first round slate is here! 📅 Voting gets underway at 2pm ET. 🙌 Watch. This. Space. 👀⏳ #FOXBetBrackets pic.twitter.com/BMifaI8OZt — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) March 23, 2020

And the best part? We’ve got our Lock It In squad weighing in on who they think they will win.

Our favorite bettors will put $50 on the line every round, and at the end of the tournament, the proceeds will go to a charity of FOX Bet’s choice.

No sport? No problem! 📽️ It's time to figure out the greatest sports movie of all time. 😏@rachelbonnetta is taking on @TheCousinSal, @ClayTravis & @ToddFuhrman in our #FOXBetBrackets. 🥊 Who's making the most? 👀💰 pic.twitter.com/JW0lFdbdcJ — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) March 23, 2020

Let’s see who they’re betting on for Round 1.

$15 – Remember the Titans

$15 – Hoosiers

$15 – Field of Dreams

$5 – White Men Can’t Jump https://t.co/BL3tURWLeh — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) March 23, 2020

Don’t worry Sal, we’re also questioning how High School Musical made the cut.

My free $50 futures bet goes on Hoosiers (appropriately graded at 33/1) to win this thing. This could be a lot of fun if we all just concentrate our efforts on ignoring the fact High School Musical made the bracket while The Natural did not. pic.twitter.com/ZO9RToyLJF — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) March 23, 2020

If you want to get sports specific, our social handles have polls of their own.

Head over to @theassociation to cast your ballot for the greatest basketball movie of all time.

And @mlbonfox voted on the Sandlot as the ultimate baseball film.

Visit our platforms to weigh in on the debate.

If you haven’t seen a film, why not pop it on the TV.

Right now, we’ve got nothing but time on our hands.

Stay tuned for more updates.