Former downhill racer Lehmann aims to lead world ski body

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Former downhill world champion Urs Lehmann is running for president of the International Ski Federation, seeking to extend Switzerland’s hold on the post beyond 70 years.

The Swiss ski federation said Tuesday it nominated Lehmann, who is currently the national body’s president. He won his world title in 1993.

The election has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date and venue have yet to be announced. It was supposed to to take place in Thailand next month. FIS said the rescheduled meeting was unlikely to be held before September.

FIS has had just four presidents in its 96-year history, with two Swiss leaders — Marc Hodler and the now-retiring Gian Franco Kasper — having been in charge since 1951.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis is a potential candidate to be the first female president.

The billionaire chief executive of ski brand Head, Johan Eliasch, was nominated before the election was delayed.