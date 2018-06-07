Faceoff ace Ierlan granted his release from Albany lacrosse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Faceoff ace TD Ierlan of the Albany Great Danes has been granted his release from the lacrosse program.

Coach Scott Marr says Thursday the program appreciates all the positive contributions Ierlan made the last two years, but ”unfortunately, it just didn’t turn out to be the right fit.”

Ierlan was a key reason Albany advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history, excelling during a record-breaking sophomore season. He won an NCAA record 79.1 percent of his faceoffs, capturing a record 359 draws. He also easily led the nation in ground balls with a record 254, an average of 13.37 per game, also a record.

Ierlan won 18 of 33 of his draws in a season-ending loss to eventual champion Yale in the national semifinals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Marr says he doesn’t know Ierlan’s future plans.