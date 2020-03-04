Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc’s assaults

DETROIT (AP) — A man who was a University of Michigan wrestler in the 1980s sued the school Wednesday, alleging he was molested dozens of times.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit identified the man only as John Doe. He accused the university of failing to remove Dr. Robert E. Anderson despite complaints about him.

Doe said he was a student from 1984 to 1989.

“One illustrative incident is when plaintiff scratched his arm while wrestling on the mat during a summer training session, and he was told by leadership to see Anderson about the bleeding,” the lawsuit states.

“During his appointment for his arm, Anderson told plaintiff to drop his pants, and Anderson sexually assaulted, abused and molested” him, according to the lawsuit.

Anderson died in 2008.

University of Michigan officials have acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of accusations against the doctor prior to a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The school announced last week that it had received more than 100 complaints about Anderson.