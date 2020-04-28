Dylan Bowman knows what it is like to be by himself, hour after hour after hour at a time.

He’s a runner, and not just any kind of runner; Bowman is one of that rare band of men and women capable of and willing to churn out the type of mileage that would typically call for a rest stop even if it was being undertaken by car.

Ultramarathoners are used to a lot of alone time, those endless stretches on the roads and trails without spotting another human, much less having any kind of social interaction.

Engaging in a profession that has solitude at the core of it didn’t necessarily make Bowman, a 34-year-old based in Portland, Oregon, any readier to handle the enforced adjustments of the coronavirus and the way it shifted our normal in a way that is both temporary and lasting.

Yet at a time when loneliness is a real, present and growing hurdle for many, his thoughts and experiences have some relevant wisdom, which is why I sought him out.

“When it comes to solitude, either in running or life, you can either feel really lonely or really peaceful,” Bowman told me, via telephone. “When I am out on a massive day in the mountains, I never feel lonely. I am appreciating the peacefulness around me.

“When you are in a tough situation, you can try to turn it on its head. Yes, it is a lonely time when you have to self-isolate, but it is also an amazing time you shouldn’t squander.

“I am a big believer in enjoying the peace and the opportunity to press pause. Do internal work on yourself, figure out what you want, what makes you happy and fulfilled.”

Bowman, a former high school and Colorado State lacrosse standout, is one of the best ultramarathoners in the world. Now sponsored by Red Bull, he stunned the field by placing third in his first ultra, the prestigious and daunting Leadville 100 in 2010. Since then, he has won major races as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, and placed second in the elite Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc in France in 2018.

Just like every other sport, the world of ultra racing has been disrupted by COVID-19, leaving runners in an awkward limbo. Virtually all competitions have been cancelled. Bowman’s big race of focus for this year is the Hard Rock 100-miler in Colorado in July, a run which is still, for now, due to go ahead, but organizers are closely monitoring safety and social distancing guidelines.

Bowman is something of an outlier in that he is not necessarily a reserved character like so many in the ultra community. If you polled the ultra running population, most would identify firmly as an introvert – how else could they get used to the realities of all those lonely miles?

“I am a bit different.” Bowman said. “I can be both introvert and an extrovert. I love to go out and be social. The time I spend out running is such a solitary pursuit, that’s what actually gives me the energy to go out and do social things.”

There have been times when Bowman has headed off at first light for a run in the mountains of 50 miles and more, out there for eight hours, then come back and met friends for dinner with wife Harmony, or gone for drinks.

Like for so many others, that’s not an option now. One of the hardest aspects of the current situation for many has been the shift in the amount of personal interaction. For those living alone especially, a lack of human contact has been a fierce mental challenge to battle through.

Bowman’s perspective during the current situation has been helped by his various experiences of dealing with injury throughout 2019, a campaign disrupted by a broken ankle, a dislocated shoulder and Achilles problems.

“Acceptance is the first key step, understanding what you can and can’t control,” Bowman added. “Once you accept that there are things you can’t affect, it can be a little easier to let go of them as a source of frustration. It worked for me then and it can work for us now.

“Things are going to change, they have already changed. But there are still a lot of things we can do to get the most out of our lives.”

Indeed, there are. It’s advice from the rarest of runners that we could all stand to apply in these uncertain times.