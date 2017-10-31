Drake gets new athletic director in Marquette’s Brian Hardin

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Brian Hardin has been hired as Drake’s athletic director.

President Marty Martin said Tuesday that Hardin will replace Sandy Hatfield-Club in early December.

Hardin, a native of Des Moines, was a deputy athletic director at Marquette. He also worked at Ball State and Notre Dame.

Martin cited Hardin’s ”reputation for success and integrity in all facets of athletics administration at Division I institutions.”

Hardin inherits a new men’s basketball coach in Niko Medved. But perhaps his two biggest short-term challenges will be to oversee the Drake Relays, an international track and field meet held every April on campus, and to retain women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk. Baranczyk led the Bulldogs to a Top 25 ranking last season.