Defending champ Maryland is top seed for lacrosse tournament
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Defending champion Maryland is the top seed for the men’s NCAA lacrosse tournament.
The first round starts Saturday, and the Terrapins (12-3) will host the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Robert Morris and Canisius.
The other seven seeds, in order, are Albany (14-2), Yale (13-3), Duke (13-3), Johns Hopkins (11-4), Loyola Maryland (12-3), Notre Dame (9-5) and Syracuse (8-6).
The rest of the field features Richmond (11-5), UMass (12-4), Villanova (10-5), Big East champion Georgetown (12-4), Virginia (12-5), Denver (12-3) and Ivy League champion Cornell (12-4).
The Maryland women also are the top seed in their tournament, which begins Friday. Those Terps are the defending champions, too.