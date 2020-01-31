Colosseum features in Rome bid for 2024 Euro athletics

ROME (AP) — Holding the shot put competition in front of the Colosseum was part of Rome’s bid on Friday to host the 2024 European athletics championships.

While most of the events would be held in the Stadio Olimpico, race walking would be contested alongside the ancient Baths of Caracalla after starting from the Arch of Constantine, while the half-marathon would begin and end in front of the Vatican.

The Italian athletics federation (FIDAL) said it has the full support of the government and city — even though bids for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics using many of the same venues were rejected due to financial concerns by the political bodies.

Katowice in Poland is the only other bidder for the competition, which is slated to be held a few weeks after the Paris Olympics.

The host city will be selected on May 8 in Paris.

FIDAL also recently announced that the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet, which is part of the Diamond League, will be at Naples’ San Paolo stadium on May 28. The meet is usually held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome but that venue is being readied to host the opening match and three more games of the soccer European Championship in June.