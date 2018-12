College Football Playoff set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — College Football Playoff set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame.